Emergency communications tower damaged, reward offered for information

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — A repeater tower used for emergency communication fell after the Coos County Sheriff’s Office says someone cut the guy wires.
Just before 9 am Monday, the sheriff’s office got a call reporting criminal mischief on Coos Mountain. According to the agency, sometime over the weekend the guy wires holding up the Coos Mountain Repeater Site were cut. The tower is used for emergency communication for loggers, firefighters, and ham radio operators.
“This is an integral piece of infrastructure in the woods in this particular region, especially with the onset of fire season,” Sheriff Craig Zanni says, “Loss of this capability is dangerous to responders, and could greatly impact logging and firefighting operations.”
The 150′ tower was completely destroyed when it fell. Damage is estimated at more than $60,000.
A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible. Anyone with information can call (541) 396–7830.