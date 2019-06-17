Local professionals training to prevent violence in schools

That’s why organizations across the country are taking preventative steps and here at home, they’re doing the same.
“They’re unlikely to happen but when they do happen they just kind of shock the entire country,” Lieutenant Mike Budreau, Medford Police Department said. “It feels like it happens all the time but once a month is going to be too much.”
Close to a hundred people including health professionals, school administration, law enforcement, and other agencies came together on Monday to be a part of Jackson Counties first threat assessment training.
“Today we’re training a group of local professionals in student threat assessment protocols so we can be prepared when a threat does arise,” Ryan Munn, Central Point School District, said.
The training is designed to recognize the signs of a student who could pose a threat to the school and take preventative measures to prevent tragedy.
“Usually the person that’s doing this has a few common traits and they act a certain way, they come from some issues in the home, they engage differently with other students than the other students,” Lt. Budreau said.
The threat assessment is a 20 step process with the first 12 steps being the most important. The assessment includes questions like: Are there indications of a plan, feasible process or clear intention to harm others? Or, Are there indications of a weapon choice/availability?
These question help professionals and officials decide whether or not preventative actions need to be taken.
“I think we need to be prepared. I don’t think anybody thought that there would be mass shooting particularly in schools until it started happening and now that it is a part of our culture, unfortunately, we need to be prepared and have this process in place,” Munn said.
Blakely McHugh is a weather forecaster and reporter for NBC5 News. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Blakely is a native of San Diego, CA.
Blakely is excited to be in southern Oregon, a place that gets all the seasons and has similar temperatures to Arizona in the summer! When she’s not at work, you can find her relaxing at home watching TV and cuddling with her cat, Dallas. She also enjoys trying new places to eat and exploring the outdoors.
Blakely loves meeting new people so if you see her out and about, say “Hi!”