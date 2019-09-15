Home
Emergency Preparedness Fair showcases local agencies

MEDFORD, Ore.– You can never be too prepared for an emergency. To make sure you’re ready, agencies came together on Saturday for the annual Emergency Preparedness and Safety Fair.

Some 50 local, state and federal agencies, nearly double the normal number, set up booths at the Rogue Valley Mall. Groups such as mercy flights and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office showed off some of the equipment they use.

Participants got to play games and even take photos in some of the vehicles. All while learning how to be prepared for emergency situations.

“It’s great being out here, it’s great working with such a great bunch of people,” said Buck Clardy, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue. “You find out you work with a lot of volunteers.”

The event coincides with September’s National Preparedness Month. It’s an event all meant for people to have fun while learning about safety.

