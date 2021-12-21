Emergency weather shelter opens in Ashland Thursday

ASHLAND, Ore. – An emergency warming shelter is opening in Ashland ahead of possible snowy weather this weekend.

The “Emergency Inclement Weather Shelter” will open on Thursday, December 23 through Tuesday, December 28 in anticipation of extreme weather conditions, the City of Ashland said. It will be located at the Bellview Grange at 1050 Tolman Creek Road from Thursday evening to Tuesday morning. On Tuesday night, the shelter will be held at the Grove located at 1195 East Main Street. The shelter will open at 7:00 p.m.

The city said this is a “no-frills” shelter, so those staying the night will need to provide their own bedding.

COVID safety protocols set by the CDC will be observed. Social distancing and masks will be required.

Children and pets are welcome, but pets must be well-behaved and under control.

Donations of hot, prepared meals and ready-to-eat food items are welcomed.

For more information, contact community volunteer Avram Sacks at 541-220-7307.