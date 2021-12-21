Oregon’s COVID-19 state of emergency extended again

SALEM, Ore. – The COVID-19 state of emergency in Oregon has officially been extended until next summer.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s declaration is the legal basis on which she’s made numerous executive orders and issued guidance to the Oregon Health Authority.

She released the following statement regarding the extension on December 21, 2021:

“As Oregon prepares for what could be our worst surge in hospitalizations during this pandemic, I know that this is not the beginning of the new year any of us had hoped for. Time and again over the last two years, Oregonians have proven that we will stand with each other in our most difficult times. Your actions have saved lives, and it is because we have worked together to keep each other safe that Oregon still has some of the lowest infection and mortality rates in the nation. Please, do your part again––get vaccinated, get your booster shot, and wear a mask.”

The continued emergency declaration will provide resources for the state’s COVID-19 response and recovery efforts along with increased SNAP benefits.

The latest declaration will remain in effect until June 30, 2022, unless extended or terminated earlier by the governor.