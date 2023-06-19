‘Kinky Boots’ opens at the Oregon Cabaret Theatre

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Cabaret Theatre opened their big summer musical on Friday, June 16. “Kinky Boots” tells the story of a family owned shoe factory in North Hampton, England that has fallen on hard times. But when factory owner Charlie, meets Lola, a fabulous Drag entertainer in need of some sturdy fashionable shoes, the unlikely pair work together to turn the factory’s luck around.

Producer and managing director for the Oregon Cabaret Theatre, Rick Robinson, said the choice to stage this show was a timely one.

“We think it was a really important time to tell this story, I mean given the climate around Drag culture. This story is ultimately (about) accepting people that are different than you, as well as having just a fantastic Cindy Laupert score and a beautiful Harvey Fierstein book.”

Robinson referenced the recent Drag bans and proposed legislations restricting LBTQ+ rhetoric and performances.

“I think the heart of this story is an important message for today. I think it’s going to be a very popular show. And I think people are gonna be moved by the story and the music.”

Director Keenan Hooks also spoke about the musical’s message of acceptance, and the journey of self discovery.

“I think it’s important to be telling the story right now because it’s a story about love and acceptance, and your own self worth and acceptance. And I think that more communities need to understand that drag is a beautiful art form, and drag performers are just like you and me and everyone else out there.”

“Kinky Boots at its core… is about a shoe factory. But it’s about much more than that. It’s about accepting yourself, accepting others for who they are. We meet some wonderful Drag Queens and they intersperse with shoe factory workers in North Hampton, England. You can see how that might be a problem. But overall it’s about acceptance and seeing people for who they are.”

Alex Boyles plays Don in “Kinky Boots” who is initially against Charlie’s vision for the shoe factory, but comes to accept the new vision, and the Drag entertainers.

“Kinky Boots” will be at the Oregon Cabaret Theatre until September 3. Robinson said this is the largest cast the Cabaret has hosted, so far. Due to some coarse humor and language the show is recommended for “PG-13” audiences, no children under the age of 6 are allowed. Tickets can be purchased on the Oregon Cabaret Theatre’s website.

