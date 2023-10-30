Matthew Perry autopsy results inconclusive, pending toxicology report

(NBC) – Matthew Perry’s initial autopsy results are inconclusive pending a toxicology report, authorities said Sunday.

The cause of death has been “deferred,” and further investigation has been requested before a determination will be made, according to a report released by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

Though an official conclusion isn’t likely to be released for several weeks, the medical examiner’s office said the body was ready to be released to the family.

Perry, the star of “Friends” and several other TV shows and movies, died Saturday in an apparent drowning in a hot tub at his home in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. He was 54.

A 911 call came in at 4:07 p.m. local time, according to a law enforcement source. The call was treated as a water rescue.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department, Brian Humphrey, said first responders went to a home in Pacific Palisades on Saturday night based on a 911 call responding to a “water emergency.”

Perry was best known for playing Chandler Bing on “Friends,” NBC’s 1990s sitcom about a group of six friends in their 20s living in New York City. He joined the cast at 24.

The show ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.

Perry also appeared in several other television shows, including “Boys Will Be Boys,” “Growing Pains,” Beverly Hills, 90210,” “The West Wing” and “Scrubs.”

