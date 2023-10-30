Senators Wyden, Merkley announce transportation funds coming to Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – U.S. Senators Ron Wyden, Jeff Merkley, and U.S. Representative Val Hoyle announced Monday the City of Medford is one of the recipients selected to receive a combined $2.65 million in federal funds to help plan road improvements and transportation safety projects.

According to a press release. Medford will receive $400 thousand to develop an action plan and strategy to address transportation safety needs within the city.

“Oregonians in every corner of the state deserve safe streets in their communities,” said Sen. Merkley. “These investments will transform Oregon’s roadways into safer places for bicyclists, pedestrians, and drivers.”

Medford Mayor Randy Sparacino says “This award provides an exciting opportunity to enhance transportation safety throughout Medford.”

The $2.65 million in federal fundswill be distributed as follows across the state:

· City of Medford – $400,000

· Crook County – $96,000

· The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs – $320,000

· Deschutes County – $144,000

· Benton County – $320,000

· City of Corvallis – $664,000

· City of Eugene – $384,000

· Bend Metropolitan Planning Organization – $200,000

· City of Stayton – $120,000

