Saddle up for the JOCO Horse Races

MEDFORD, Ore. – Hundreds of people in Josephine County saddled up to watch the fall return of the Southern Oregon Horse Races.

Today was the first day of the fall races at the Grants Pass Downs at the Josephine County Fairgrounds.

At the event, jockeys were getting ready for the races, while spectators could sit, grab some food, or place their bets.

A lot of the jockeys say they dedicate years to training to be able to race.

Jockey, Taylor Smith won multiple races today but says it didn’t happen overnight.

Smith said, “I grew up with horses but never raced horses. I came to the track about five years ago, I did my apprenticeship for when I was a bug rider and then this is my fifth year and I’m still learning, still trying to get better every day, but it’s going well so far.”

The next races will be on every Sunday and Monday up until October 9th.

For pricing and more information, you can go to the Grants Pass Downs website.

