Huge turnout at local Flea Market

MEDFORD, Ore. – Today, a huge flea market took place at the Jackson County Fairgrounds.

The Southern Oregon Flea Markets take place once every few months in Medford and Grants Pass.

Organizers say that over two thousand people came to check it out today.

The vendors included small local businesses selling things like food, plants, antiquities, jewelry, clothing and much more.

The market manager, Tanner Nelson, whose grandparents ran the flea markets before him, says it strengthens the sense of community here in the Rogue Valley.

Nelson said, “we definitely like the turnout and it really has an empowering effect that all these people get to be here and so much support comes out to show them that ‘hey we see that you have side businesses, and we want to support that, let’s look locally, shop here first before we look anywhere else.”

The flea markets used to be held in a smaller building, but from now on and throughout next year, they will be staying at the Jackson County Fairgrounds.

The next flea market will be in just under two months, starting October 22nd.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.