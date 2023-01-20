EO Media Group plans to fill void left by loss of Medford’s Mail-Tribune

MEDFORD, Ore. – A publisher based in Eastern Oregon plans on publishing a new daily newspaper in the Rogue Valley after the loss of Medford’s Mail-Tribune.

Last year, the Mail-Tribune discontinued its printed edition and moved exclusively online. At the time, owner and publisher Steve Saslow said printing and delivering the paper was no longer profitable.

Citing drops in advertising revenue and rising costs of operation, Saslow completely shut down the Mail-Tribune on Friday, January 13.

While many community members mourned the loss of an important news source, it now appears the loss isn’t permanent.

On January 20, The Oregon/OregonLive reported EO Media Group will start a new daily newspaper in Medford called the Tribune.

Sources tell NBC5 News the Tribune will be online and distributed as a physical newspaper.

According to The Oregonian/Oregon Live, the Tribune plans to employ 32 people.

A source said the paper will start operating sometime at the end of next week.

This is a breaking news story. More details will be added to this article when they become available.