Arizona woman arrested for drug trafficking in Oregon, DEA says

PORTLAND, Ore. – An Arizona woman was arrested in Oregon for allegedly trafficking tens of thousands of counterfeit oxycodone pills.

According to court documents, 47-year-old Nancy Garcia of Yuma, Arizona was pulled over on Interstate 5 by an Oregon State Police trooper on January 16 near Salem.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency said Garcia told the trooper she was traveling to Seattle, but later said she was traveling to and planning to spend a week in Portland.

The trooper reportedly lawfully searched her vehicle and found more than 10 pounds of counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl and five and a half pounds of bulk heroin.

According to the DEA, the trooper arrested Garcia and took the drugs to a law enforcement lab for further evaluation.

Garcia is currently being detained pending further court proceedings.