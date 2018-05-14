Home
EP family loses home on Mother's Day

EP family loses home on Mother’s Day

Eagle Point, Ore.- Fire crews are investigating what may have caused a house fire.

Jackson County Fire District Three responded to Monte Vista Court around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

“All I could see was flames and then the electrical wires were popping and cracking, it looked like the fourth of July. They were just shooting like sparks flying everywhere,” homeowner Bryon Qaull said.

The Qaull family was just coming home from a Mother’s Day barbecue when they say they saw 15-foot flames coming out of their home.

“My wife, she heads out a little early to come home,” said Quall. “It was probably blazing too much for her to do anything. She did come out and try to grab the water hose and went back to spray it but by that time it was engulfed.”

Firefighters say there was nothing they could do.

“By the times the guys got here the house was fully involved and was just ripping out,” said JCFD 3 Fire Marshall John Patterson.

More than a dozen people live in the house. The two adults and three children that were inside were able to make it out safely.

Quall says although he’s devastated, he’s thankful everyone walked away safe.

“Me and my wife and my family work for everything we get and then we look at this and this is a great loss but we can rebuild,” he said.

The Red Cross was called in to assist the family.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

