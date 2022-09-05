Ethan DeVore wins Men’s Championship at “The Southern Oregon”

MEDFORD, Ore. – The final rounds of the Southern Oregon Golf Championship took place tonight at the Rogue Valley Country Club.

Johnna Nealy successfully defended her throne in the Women’s Championship.

She defeated Kiana Oshiro going up five holes with only four left to play.

Kevin Klabunde now has his baker’s dozen as he went on to win the Seniors Championship for his 13th career win.

In the Junior-Senior Championship, three-time champion Tommy Smith cruised to a fourth championship leading Scott Wise the whole way.

After the win, Smith reflected on his first championship in 22 years.

“There’s a lot of good players. In a match play tournament you’re not guaranteed anything, and so every year it’s a challenge and every year there’s good players. It’s a difficult tournament to win,” Smith said.

While the winner of the junior-senior championship was decided early, the Men’s Championship came down to the wire.

Ethan DeVore and Jimmy White went back and forth hitting some ridiculous shots down the stretch.

White nailed a chip from just off the green to get the crowd into it.

But the very next hole, Devore struck back hitting a long putt to tie things back up.

Devore ends up holding off White on the final hole to win the Men’s Championship.

He says he is still processing his first tournament victory.

“You never really want a left-to-right bender that breaks about a cup and a half to win but just got up there and hit. I don’t think it’s set in yet. I have no emotions, I’m just like this is surreal,” DeVore said.

Devore said having his friends and family there helped him step up in those big moments.

The Rogue Valley Country Club is looking forward to hosting the event again for Labor Day weekend 2023.