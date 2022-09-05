Local Yreka business providing food for victims of Weed fires

YREKA, Calif. – Several businesses in Yreka are working with “World Central Kitchen”.

The non-profit organization works with local businesses to buy food to help those in need.

C & C Candies is one of the businesses working with World Central Kitchen.

Everyday at lunch, the shop is providing various sandwiches and salads.

The owner says they complete 75 orders a day, starting early in the morning.

She says it’s a great feeling helping people, especially after the McKinney Fire and other fires have affected the Siskiyou County community this summer.

“It means a lot to help,” C & C Candies owner Christine Daughtry said. “This is what I am all about, if I can help anyway at all, this is what I want to do for people.”

Everyday World Central Kitchen picks up orders and drops them off at a wellness center in Yreka.

C & C candies expects to keep providing food through this week or until it’s no longer needed.