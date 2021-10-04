Eugene investigators see record-breaking meth seizure

EUGENE, Ore. – A drug trafficking investigation led to the largest single seizure of methamphetamine in Oregon State history.
The Department of Justice said the Drug Enforcement Agency and Eugene Police Department began investigating Martin Manzo-Negrete, also known as Javier Cardenas-Manzo, in October of 2020 for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine from Southern California to Lane County in Oregon. Manzo-Negrete previously served 14 years in federal prison for drug trafficking-related charges.
After a coordinated law enforcement operation put Manzo-Negrete behind bars, along with four of his associates, investigators found 384 pounds of methamphetamine, the largest single meth seizure in Oregon State history. The haul was valued at over one million dollars.
In addition to the meth, investigators seized 14 guns and more than $76,000 in cash.
Manzo-Negrete will remain detained as he faces federal drug trafficking charges.