U.S. Supreme Court convenes for fall term

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The new term for the Supreme Court starts Monday and with the strongest conservative majority in decades, the justices’ decisions could cause a wide-ranging shift in laws affecting many hot-button social issues.
As the new term begins, the court is poised to weigh in on some of the most contentious issues in American life: religion, abortion and guns.
Among the most highly anticipated cases of the new term, the court will take up a Mississippi law that bans virtually all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. That standard was established nearly 50 years ago in Roe versus Wade.
Also likely to be revisited is the new Texas law which bans abortions after six weeks which the court allowed to take effect a month ago.
The justices will also settle a question raised by a New York gun law which requires showing a special need to get a permit to carry a concealed weapon.
Also on the docket: the separation of church and state when it comes to schools and public money.
Supreme Court expert Tom Goldstein said, “I think we’re going to look back at this as the year in which the conservatives really did fully take over the Supreme Court and American constitutional law, where they got what they were really looking for on the big, hot button issues that affect all of Americans’ lives.”
Monday’s arguments will be held in person, the first time that’s happened in 19 months.
Another key question: will this be the last term for Justice Stephen Breyer? He’s 83-years-old and some progressives have been pressuring him to retire, so President Biden can appoint his successor.