Eugene startup makes Covid-19 test kits for surfaces

EUGENE, Ore. — A new start-up in Eugene is working to detect Covid-19 in your environment before you show symptoms or get tested.
‘Enviral Tech’ was created in March at the start of the pandemic.
CEO and scientist Shula Jaron says they wanted testing for the virus to be easily accessible and affordable for the public.
But the tests aren’t for people, they’re for commonly-touched surfaces like tables, toilet handles, counter tops, and air intake vents.
The swabs are then shipped back to ‘Enviral Tech’ labs and results are given within 24 hours.
Back in June, Jaron says they worked with 52 long-term care and senior living facilities throughout the Pacific Northwest.
They had them swab their environment twice a week for three weeks; Jaron says it helped the facilities prevent an outbreak.
“We were able to detect it a week before they would have detected it in other ways,” she said. “That alerted that facility to test their employees. They were able to identify an employee and isolate and then it was an entirely week later before that employee ever started showing symptoms.”
Aside from senior care facilities, Jaron says businesses like gyms and warehouses are using the test kits as a way to stay open and ensure customers their space is Covid-free.
Test kits cost $225 dollars for a recurring subscription service.
Click here for more information.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia.
She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.