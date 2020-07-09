Grants Pass Downs crosses 2020 finish line

Grants Pass Downs is hosting it’s final races of the summer season this afternoon.
Race operators say this year was a challenge due to the Coronavirus.
Races were restricted to 250 spectators … But Downs’ operators say it found better ways to reach its audience.
In fact… More good came from the changes than expected.
“Every single day, we’ve done better than grants pass has ever done. Yesterday was the biggest day we’ve ever had. We did $356,000 and that was in one day, we did ten races” says Kendra Lellis, Vice President of Grants Pass Downs.
Lellis says their competitive broadcast times have brought in more national viewers than ever before.
Grants Pass Downs expects to begin the fall season in September.