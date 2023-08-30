Evacuations remain in place for 4,800 acre Tyee Ridge Complex

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Forestry says the Tyee Ridge Complex in Douglas County is currently 4,876 acres with 5% containment.

ODF says overnight, crews made progress in some areas but faced challenges in others. Crews are working to hold and establish lines around the fires and put out spot fires throughout the night.

Officials say warmer temperatures and drier conditions are expected to keep fire behavior active Wednesday. Firefighters will likely encounter backing and flanking, with potential for uphill runs and spotting in the afternoon.

After today, weather conditions are likely to become cooler with potential showers in the forecast.

All evacuations issued by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office remain unchanged. These include:

Level 3 “GO NOW” from the 11,000 block of Hubbard Creek Road to Millwood Drive

Level 2 “Be Set” from Hubbard Creek Road from the Millwood Drive intersection to Melqua Road, all homes on Briarwood Road, all homes on Lighthouse Road

Level 1 “Be Ready” for all homes on Tyee Road from Fanchin Lane to Rock Creek Road

The Red Cross shelter for evacuees is located at The Way Church of Sutherlin at 1352 E Central Avenue in Sutherlin. To shelter livestock, call Douglas County Animal Control at 541-440-4471.

Pets can be sheltered at Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center in Roseburg.

