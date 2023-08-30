Smith River Complex burns over 76k acres, 6k in Oregon

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – The Smith River Complex burning in Josephine and Curry County is now 76,857 acres with 7% containment.

Incident management says 6,072 acres have been burned in Oregon, with the rest burning in Del Norte County, California.

Fire crew worked to keep the fire away from homes, businesses, and powerline corridor along Lone Mountain Road and Highway 199.

The Oregon State Fire Marshall task force spent the day integrating into operations and continuing surface preparations around homes and other structures.

A Level 3 “GO NOW” evacuation remains in place for the Highway 199 area south of O’Brien from milepost 38 to the California-Oregon border.

A Level 2 “Get Set” evacuation is in place for O’Brien and the Takilma area.

A Level 1 “Be ready” evacuation is on place north to Cave Junction.

A Red Cross shelter has been set up at Rogue Community College in Grants Pass. Livestock can be housed at the Josephine County Fairgrounds.

Due to fire activity, the public is encouraged to monitor the Rogue Valley Emergency Management site at https://rvem.org for evacuation updates. An interactive Fire First Response Map showing evacuation areas can also be found there.

