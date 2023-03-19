Every Child Oregon hosts event to raise money for foster kids

ASHLAND, Ore. – Every Child Oregon hosted its first annual Prom Night at the Oscars Saturday night at the Ashland Hills Hotel.

The program is found within the Medford non-profit, the Family Nurturing Center.

It aims to support the 478 children currently in foster care in Southern Oregon.

The goals of Saturday’s event were to both raise money and awareness for the heroes helping kids in foster care.

“My hope is that we inspire people tonight that we raise some funds and my hopes are to just have a really fun night and raise awareness and lift up the children in our community that need our help,” event host Des Anthony said.

Anthony believes the event will bring new volunteers to help the program and hopefully more foster parents as well.

To learn more or donate, visit Family Nurturing Center’s website here.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.