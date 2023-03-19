Every Child Oregon hosts event to raise money for foster kids

Posted by Ethan McReynolds March 18, 2023

ASHLAND, Ore. – Every Child Oregon hosted its first annual Prom Night at the Oscars Saturday night at the Ashland Hills Hotel.

The program is found within the Medford non-profit, the Family Nurturing Center.

It aims to support the 478 children currently in foster care in Southern Oregon.

The goals of Saturday’s event were to both raise money and awareness for the heroes helping kids in foster care.

“My hope is that we inspire people tonight that we raise some funds and my hopes are to just have a really fun night and raise awareness and lift up the children in our community that need our help,” event host Des Anthony said.

Anthony believes the event will bring new volunteers to help the program and hopefully more foster parents as well.

To learn more or donate, visit Family Nurturing Center’s website here.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Ethan McReynolds
View More Posts
Ethan McReynolds is a reporter and weekend anchor for NBC5 News. He grew up in Bothell, Washington and graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in Broadcasting and minors in Journalism and Sport Management. At Gonzaga, he started his own sports podcast. Ethan loves rooting for his hometown Seattle sports teams, especially the Mariners. He loves playing baseball, basketball, and soccer. He is also an avid Taylor Swift fan.
Skip to content