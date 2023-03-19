Roxy Ann Gem and Mineral Show happening this weekend at the Expo

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The 67th annual Roxy Ann Gem and Mineral Show is going on at the Expo this weekend.

The show acts as an annual fundraiser for the Roxy Ann Gem and Mineral Society.

The show is hosting dozens of vendors, selling and displaying a wide variety of rocks, gems, and artwork from all over the world.

There were also live demonstrations and activities for kids to enjoy.

Many of the vendors are from our region, and they’re showing off some amazing pieces made right here in the Rogue Valley.

“I’ve been making with local jade handles from the Applegate area, I go out and collect my own jade it’s a blast,” said Gary Yeoman, Owner of Flint Knapping Arts Etc.

Yeoman is one of the instructors at the Crater Rock Museum and specializes in Native American arts, making obsidian knives, and jade carvings.

The Gem and Mineral Show continues Sunday, March 18th, at the Jackson County Expo from 10 am to 4 pm.

