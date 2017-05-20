Home
Evidence auction Saturday will benefit Three Rivers schools

Grants Pass, Ore. —  The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office is cleaning out its evidence facility this weekend, and you’re invited to come bid on the items.

Bikes, jewelry, electronics, and tools are just some of the items that have been seized by the sheriff’s office and never returned.

“They’ve made every effort to contact the owners or see if there was a stolen report filed,” owner Timari Davis of Rogue Oregon Auctioneers says, “and after such time then they eventually would have to liquidate them and they chose the Three Rivers North Valley and Hidden Valley to send those contributions to.”

Friday was a preview for people to stop by and see what they’d like to bid on Saturday. It’s free to attend, and free to register. If you’re interested in checking out the auction, it starts at 9 Saturday morning. You can find it at 202 S. Redwood Highway, Grants Pass.

Kristin Hosfelt

Kristin Hosfelt anchors NBC5 News at 6 with NBC5 News Director Craig Smullin. Kristin is originally from the Bay Area. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism from San Jose State University.

She comes to KOBI-TV/NBC5 from Bangor, Maine where she was the evening news anchor. Kristin has won multiple journalism awards including Best Feature Reporting in the State of Maine.

When Kristin is not sharing the news she’s hunting down the best burrito, hiking a local trail or buried in a Jodi Picoult novel. She’s also a Green Bay Packers shareholder! If you see her out and about she’d be happy to tell you how a California girl became a Cheesehead.

