Expect delays on Vilas Road this week

The project hit the halfway mark earlier this month and Monday night, the Oregon Department of Transportation began installing 12 overpass beams on Vilas Road.
“They are 130 feet long and 6 feet tall,” Gary Leaming, spokesperson with Oregon Department of Transportation said.
According to Leaming, it’s the third overpass ODOT has done.
“We’ve had two other overpasses at Cocker Butte (Road) and also at the directional over-change across from Hubbards but this is the first one we’ve had where we’ve affected traffic,” he said.
Which is why ODOT is working on the overpass at night when there’s less people on the road.
“Of course we are out here at night, as you can see the traffic is at a minimum,” Leaming said.
But if you are in the area, officials say drivers should expect 20 minute delays Monday and Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
“Tuesday and Thursday night there may be short delays while they do some work under the beams,” he said.
If you’re hoping to avoid the construction Leaming says to be careful which road you take. Peace Lane and Justice Road will not serve as short cuts between Vilas Road and Highway 62.
And while traffic may get backed up, Leaming says it’s only for the time being.
“Overall it will impact drivers in a great way because once the expressway is finished all the through traffic will be able to use the expressway and travel over Vilas road.”
All lanes on Highway 62 will be open Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday to Sunday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.