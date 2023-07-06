Experienced hiker found dead on Modoc County hiking trail

Posted by Taylar Ansures July 5, 2023

ALTURAS, Calif. – A hiker found a dead man on the Eagle Peak Summit Trail on Sunday, July 2.

According to the Modoc County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found about 1,000 feet below the summit on the southeast side of the mountain.

Deputies were able to recover the body on Monday.  The deceased was identified as Ben Kiyoshi Nomura-Weingrow, 44 of Oakland.

The Sheriff’s Office says Nomura-Weingrow was an experienced hiker who had hiked the same trail once before.

A cause of death has not been determined.  Officials say foul play is not suspected in this case.

