Grants Pass’s Riverside Park could get a bandshell

GRANTS PASS, Ore. -Grants Pass City Council is moving forward with stage development at Riverside Park.

After recently opening Riverside Park to the public, the city council is considering plans to build a permanent performance venue at the park.

It could include a stage and band shell along the Rogue River.

The local chamber of commerce could also help to find potential sponsors to help with expenses.

“By having this permanent structure at riverside, its going to be a huge benefit to the entire community and we think even new programs will be created just by having this permanent structure.”, said Josie Molloy, Chamber of Commerce Grants Pass.

Construction could be done as early as next spring.

