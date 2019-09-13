Home
Expired soup paralyses French woman

PARIS, France – A woman in northern France suffered almost complete paralysis after ingesting out-of-date can of soup.

The woman ate soup from a can that expanded because of gases produced by botulism.

She was admitted to the hospital ten days ago.

A family friend told French TV that doctors give her little chance of recovering the use of her limbs.

The European Union mandates two dates on all packaged food. One is a “consume preferrable before date” and the other is “consume until” date.

The woman ate the soup past the “consume until” date.

A scientist with the Pasteur Institute said botulism is highly dangerous because it has no smell and no taste, so if you have a can that is swollen, don’t use it, throw it away.

