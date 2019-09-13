Oregon cancer survivor wins lottery prize

BEND, Ore. – An Oregon man who beat cancer not once, but twice, is thanking his lucky stars once again after winning a multi-million dollar lottery prize.
The Oregon Lottery said Stu MacDonald of Bend purchased lottery tickets weekly, each time his wife would ask him to “get the winning ticket.” But the one time she forgot to tell Stu this one piece of advice, he ended up buying a ticket that was worth $4.6 million.
Stu said, “I am a very lucky guy. I have survived cancer twice and here I am. This is amazing.”
According to the lottery, Stu won the Oregon’s Game Megabucks jackpot on a quick-pick ticket at Ashley’s Café on Northeast 3rd Street in Bend.
Stu reportedly opted to take the one-time payout on his price, which took the bulk sum to $2.3 million, leaving Stu $1.56 million after taxes.