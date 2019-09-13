MakerFest comes to ScienceWorks Hands-On Musuem

ASHLAND, Ore. — If you want to get out this weekend and are interested in exploring your creativity, consider one of these fairs and festivals in your neighborhood.
MakerFest 2019 is taking place on Sunday, September 15th. The festival gives opportunities for people to share about local creations, inventions, and innovations. Crafts and food will also be at the festival.
The event will be held at 1500 East Main Street in Ashland from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Associated events:
Friday, September 13: CraterWorks Maker Space • Central Point, OR • 4 to 7 pm. • Free admission.
An open house with tours, demos, entertainment, & light refreshments. More info at craterworks.org.
Saturday, September 14: Talent Maker City • Talent, OR • 11 am to 3 pm. • Free admission.
An afternoon of designing, building, and testing Nerdy Derby cars in preparation for MakerFest and a chance for makers to put their piloting skills to the test in our annual Paper Airplane contest! Nerdy Derby car kits available: $5. More info at talentmakercity.org.
