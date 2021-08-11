Extremely hot weather sweeps across the U.S.

(NBC) Millions nationwide woke up to extreme heat and severe weather which could last all week.
More than 125 million people are under official alerts brought on by triple-digit temperatures.
Rare excessive heat warnings in New York City predict a heat index of well over 100 degrees. That’s for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures are expected to feel like up to 105 degrees, and they say that is really rare this late in august to be having those type of excessive heat warnings.
NYC Emergency Management Commissioner John Scrivani said, “The next few days are not just your regular hot august summer day in New York. They will be extremely, dangerously hot and people need to take precautions.”
It’s not just here in the Northeast though. 133 million people across the country are now under heat advisories. Officials say that could trigger some severe storms in some places.
In California, they’re worried about continued wildfire danger, and so, it could just be a dangerous day out there.
Officials really want people to be aware of that, to stay inside in air-conditioning if you can, and stay hydrated.