Parents surveyed on mask mandates

(NBC) – As schools nationwide prepare to reopen, a new Kaiser Family Foundation survey is shedding light on how parents feel about vaccines and mask mandates for their children.
Over 1,200 parents were polled and 58% of parents of 12-to-17-year-olds who are already eligible to get a vaccine were against a vaccine mandate.
75% of parents of vaccinated children want their schools to require a vaccine, while 83% of parents of unvaccinated children oppose it.
And among parents of children who are eligible to receive a vaccine, 41% say their child has already been vaccinated while a fifth say their child will “definitely not” get vaccinated.
When it comes to mask mandates, 63% were in favor of schools requiring unvaccinated students and staff to wear them.
Other findings from the survey include:
Among all parents of school-age children, 54% said schools should not require students get vaccinated even if the FDA were to grant full approval for them.
The majority of Democrats were in favor of both vaccine and mask mandates, while the majority of Republicans opposed them.
Among parents who have gotten vaccinated themselves, 60% say their 12-17-year-old is vaccinated, compared to just 4% of unvaccinated parents.