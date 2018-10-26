Facebook removes Iranian pages

MENLO PARK, Calif. – Facebook has removed more Iranian pages targeting people in the U.S. and the U.K.
The social media giant said Friday it took down 82 pages, groups, and accounts run from Iran.
The account owners and page administrators typically pretended to be U.S. or U.K citizens and made inflammatory postings on politically charged topics.
Facebook found the pages a week ago and made its findings public due to the upcoming midterm elections.
The company doesn’t yet know if the operation was linked to Iran’s government.
This is the second time in recent months that Facebook has removed Iranian content targeting Americans.