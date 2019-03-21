Facebook staff had access to millions of passwords

MENLO PARK, Calif. (CNN) – The problems continue to mount for Facebook.
The social media giant is admitting that it failed to properly mask the passwords of hundreds of millions of its users.
Facebook says the passwords were stored in an internal database that its workers were able to access.
The company has not said how long the passwords were stored in such a manner but noted the issue was discovered back in January during a security review.
The company says it will notify Facebook and Instagram users if their passwords were affected.
The news was first reported by “Krebs on Security.”