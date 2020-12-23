Family goes missing while searching for Christmas tree in Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore. – A 4-year-old girl and her grandparents went missing while on a trip to cut down a Christmas Tree.
The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said 4-year-old Zelda Sudhoff-Clements and her grandparents, Sharon and Gregory Poitra, were last seen on Tuesday, December 22. They were headed to the Willamette National Forest to search for a Christmas tree in a white 2007 Toyota Matrix with Oregon plate number 502 CWD.
Investigators don’t know where in the forest the family was headed. However, pinging of the grandparents’ phones indicated they may be in the Fall Creek area.
Lane County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue teams have been searching but, so far, the family has not been found.
Due to weather conditions, the sheriff’s office is telling people to leave the search up to the professionals.
Anyone with further information is asked to call the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.