Family of Andrew Brown can view police body cam footage, judge rules

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (NBC) – Protests continue in Elizabeth City, North Carolina and so does the back-and-forth over the sheriff department’s video from the morning Andrew Brown Jr. was shot and killed as deputies were serving a drug warrant.
A North Carolina judge has ruled Andrew Brown’s immediate family and an attorney can see body cam video from the morning he was shot and killed as sheriff’s deputies were executing search and arrest warrants at his Elizabeth City home.
Judge Jeffery Foster said, “The disclosure of the video shall occur within 10 days and the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Department is ordered to blur or redact all facial or identifying features of the officers shown prior to disclosure.”
The court also rulied it will be at least 30 days before the images are released to the public as the State Bureau of Investigation continues its work on the case.
Brown Family Attorney Wayne Kendall said, “From the standpoint of the family we would consider this a partial victory.”
District Attorney Andrew Womble talked about what he’s seen on the tapes. “The next movement of the car is forward it is in the direction of law enforcement and makes contact with law enforcement,” he said. “It is then and only then that you hear shots.”
That’s much different than what Brown’s son and his attorney described after watching 20 seconds of redacted video from one of the four body cameras earlier this week.
Brown family attorney Chantel Lassiter said, “At no time have I given any misrepresentation. I still stand by what I saw in the clip. ”
She says brown’s hands were on the steering wheel of his car, he was complying with officers, and only tried to drive away after they opened fire.
Brown family attorney Harry Daniels said, “If you have disputed facts, show the tape.”
The FBI has also opened a civil rights investigation into the incident.