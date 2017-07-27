Family of of live stream crash victim and suspect speak

Merced, Calif. (KFSN/CNN Newsource) – The parents of two young women say they are in shock after a car crash left one of their daughters dead and the other one facing charges.
Nicandro Sanchez, the suspect and victim’s father, said, “It’s an accident. It’s happened that way. Who knows why.”
Nicandro and Gloria Sanchez are numb and don’t know what to feel.
They have watched the live stream video of the crash and aftermath and have no explanation.
They believe their daughter, Obdulia or Lula, as they call her needs help.
Nicandro said, “I think she knows what has happened. What I think is she knows she done something wrong. Because she knows and that’s what I feel. She feel bad herself but she kill her own sister.”
Officers already have a lot of valuable evidence-from the suspect’s video.
They know Lula was the only one wearing a seatbelt during the deadly crash.
Jacquelin and her girlfriend Manuela Seja were ejected through the back window.
Manuela survived.
Lula live streamed the horrifying moments before and after the crash–shocking and disturbing thousands who watched it.
Right now, officers aren’t sure if Lula did anything else to actually try to save her little sister. They’re still looking in to whether she called 911.
Monday, Department of Alcohol Beverage Control investigators were already picking up preliminary crash.
They want to track down where Obdulia may have purchased or had someone buy her alcohol.
Her parents say she does drink, but not around them.
They don’t know what she may have done or used before the deadly crash.
“Why or how she get something to drink,” Nicandro said. “If, if she drink.”
Investigators rarely get insight like they have in this case, and they too are in disbelief.
An officer said, “The video is very disturbing both as people who do this for a living. It’s very disturbing to us because of the callous nature of her actions both leading up to this tragedy and in the immediate aftermath.”
Instead of celebrating Jacquelin’s confirmation Saturday at their church, the Sanchez family is planning a funeral.
They say Jaquelin wanted to be an actress or singer and was going into 10th grade.
Sanchez remains in the Merced County jail.
She’s facing several criminal charges including DUI.