Friday marks the deadline to apply for the 2024 Rogue Girls Fire Camp

WHITE CITY, Ore. – Calling all 16 to 20-year-old girls, the deadline to apply to the 2024 Rogue Girls Fire Camp is Friday.

The three day camp includes hands-on training for young girls taught by a local taskforce of female firefighters.

This year’s camp will be held June 21 through 23 at the Regional Training Center in White City.

Applicants need to submit a completed application, essay or video, and a letter of recommendation to [email protected].

Application forms can be found at this link or in person at Ashland Fire & Rescue Fire Station 1 on Siskiyou Boulevard in Ashland.

The cost to attend the camp is free, but space is limited, so get those applications in.

