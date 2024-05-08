Reedsport Water Department to temporarily shut off water May 9

REEDSPORT, Ore. – Some Reedsport residents can expect to have their water shut off Thursday.

According to the city’s water department, there will be a scheduled shutdown between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. while crews do repair work.

Residents and business owners in the area of 18th and Fir Street will experience temporary water outages.

Drivers are asked to use alternative routes if possible.

All questions or concerns can be directed to Kim Clardy at 541-271-3603.