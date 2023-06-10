Family-owned blueberry farm celebrates farmstand grand opening

MERLIN, Ore. – A Josephine County blueberry farm is under new ownership…and they’re celebrating with a brand new farmstand.

Bella Lynn Blueberries is a family-owned farm that also sells handmade treats, soaps, and art pieces.

Tricia Bushnell, one of the owners, says they have been pleasantly overwhelmed with community support since announcing their opening.

“Our grand opening and we were overwhelmed by people it was actually a way bigger turnout than we expected but it was it was amazing,” Tricia said. “We’ve had really really great turnout and we’re very thankful for our community.”

She said they specialize in gluten-free pastries and make everything by scratch.

As soon as the blueberries are ripe, people will be able to come down on Friday’s to pick some yourself.

Until then, the farmstand will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

