People come out to Josephine County 2nd annual LGBTQ+ Pride event

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – June is LGBTQ+ pride month…and Josephine County residents came out today to celebrate.

Not a cult productions hosted the second annual Josephine County Pride event Saturday at the fairgrounds.

There were food trucks, local vendors, and live entertainment.

Event organizers say this year surpassed expectations with both tickets sold and community support.

“This year I think the big difference has just been the tremendous community support,” said Tanaia Green. “We were able to get a grant from AllCare to be able to put up fencing to keep everyone safe inside.”

“Yeah and I think as far as ticket sales um we pre-sold almost as many as we sold total last year,” added Gabrielle Hahn.

This evening, there will be a 21 and over party at the fairgrounds with drinks, music, and live entertainment.

