Family preparing to say goodbye to victim of road rage incident

Medford, Ore. — Raleigh Rodrigues is facing manslaughter charges in the death of 25-year-old Kevin Mayo.
He was on I-5 on his motorcycle when police say Rodrigues deliberately ran him off the road.
The Jackson County District Attorney’s office says it can’t comment about whether charges will be changed, but the incident was witnessed by numerous people and caught on video which helps investigators know what happened.
At this time, the D.A. office says the only higher form of homicide is murder, but the facts right now are leaving the charges at manslaughter in the first and second degree.
“Manslaughter in the first degree involves reckless conduct with an extreme disregard for the value of human life. Manslaughter in the second degree is reckless conduct that causes the death of another human being.”
Meanwhile, Kevin Mayo’s family is preparing to say goodbye.
Mayo co-owned a denture center in Ashland.
His family says he loved interacting with his patients and was a talented denturist.
He was also known as a forward-thinker and dreamer who was passionate about collecting motorcycle parts.
The case is scheduled to go to a grand jury.
After that, it’s a possibility charges could be changed or added.