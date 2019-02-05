Family says man charged with arson has mental health issues

MEDFORD, Ore. — A man accused of setting fire to a home last week made his first appearance in court Monday.
52-year-old, Terry Day, faces multiple charges and outstanding warrants.
The incident happened late last Thursday night, as crews put out a fire on the 2500 block of Happy Valley Drive.
Neighbors told NBC5 News they caught a man at the scene on their security camera, but police couldn’t identify the man because of partially blocked views and darkness.
The next day, police found a burned steel shed on the property and Day inside.
They say Day threatened officers with a firearm; a swat team had to be called in.
After about four and a half hours, police arrested Day by force.
His family tells us Day suffers from severe mental health issues.
For his latest charges, Day’s bail is set at $250,000.
