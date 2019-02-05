ODOT: Ice developing on some highways

The snow showers might settle down, but drivers could feel the aftermath well into the night on the roads.
“We lost traction, tried to get traction back and couldn’t, ended up hitting the bank right there and flipping,” said Nick Wiland, who was involved in a car crash Monday Afternoon.
Wiland said he’s happy to be alive.
His car rolled over after losing control on Interstate 5.
“I am feeling no pain and grateful, walked out with no injuries, I’m good.”
It was a winter wonderland for some. For others, a close call.
Two crashes on southbound I-5, just north of Mt. Ashland, both due to driving conditions.
Oregon State Police said one of the drivers was going to fast, and was cited for reckless driving.
Now the Oregon Department of Transportation is warning drivers of black ice.
“They really need to be on their a-game when they’re driving on some of our roads and highways in southern Oregon,” said ODOT’s Gary Leaming.”
Leaming said ODOT and OSP are doing everything they can to keep the roads safe after this round of snowfall, like laying down sand and salt, but they can’t make you drive safely.
Both ODOT and OSP said the main thing you should be aware of to prevent a crash in these weather conditions is your speed.
To keep an eye on the conditions in Oregon, visit tripcheck.com, or download the Quick Map App if you’re traveling in California.