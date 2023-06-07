Family searches for missing Siskiyou Co. woman, cites little help from SCSO

HAPPY CAMP, Calif. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said Lynne Siewert was last seen on April 20 in Happy Camp.

But she remains missing.

“She’s got four kids and a family,” Selina Smethurst said. “And it’s just heartbreaking for me and our family has gone through a lot of tragedy.”

Selina Smethurst is Siewert’s sister.

She and one of Lynne’s daughters, Alyssa Siewert, have been looking for answers for over a month now.

They believe the sheriff’s office is not doing enough to find Lynne.

“We want the police to understand that this is serious to us, that my mother is important to us,” Alyssa said. “She’s a human-being and she deserves to have justice served in one way or another.”

On May 15, deputies said a search was made on a black truck she was last seen in and its surrounding area.

But there was been no sign of Siewert or where she could have gone.

Family members said her truck was found abandoned on China Grade Road off Highway 96.

Alyssa and her aunt said the sheriff’s office wasn’t able to give them more answers on the truck.

So last week, they took matters into their own hands by visiting the area themselves.

“We’re acting as a forensic team, we are just civilians,” Alyssa said.

Alyssa says they found evidence of clothe, blonde hair and the truck itself. She shared photos of what they found with us.

“We found it very troubling to see that we have found so much yet they had supposedly done a search and rescue with four cadaver dogs and their dogs did not hit on anything,” she said.

But they didn’t stop there.

The two women, who live in Southern California, stayed for five days, interviewing people in the area for any tips.

“We had to mustard up our courage and get up there,” Smethurst said. “Just getting out of the car, Alyssa alone, and walking up to the house was terrifying.”

They say any evidence or tips were turned over to sheriff’s deputies.

Alyssa says she has not heard from the sheriff’s office since they were up there.

A go-fund-me was started to raise money for their trip to Happy Camp, but the family also wants to hire a private investigator.

In the end, they hope more is done to get answers on what may have happened to Lynne.

“What’s most important to us is that these people who may be connected to her disappearance are brought in for questioning,” Alyssa said. “These leads that we are offering to them that they are taking them seriously and following up on them.”

A Siskiyou County Sheriffs deputy tells NBC5 there is no update regarding this case.

But they are aware of the family’s frustrations.

They’re looking to raise $15,000 dollars through the GoFundMe campaign.

