State Democrats expressing frustrations over Republican walkouts

SALEM, Ore.– Oregon Democratic lawmakers held a press conference Tuesday to express their frustrations with the Republican Senate walkouts.

Senate Republicans are entering their fifth straight week of walkouts, with seemingly no end in sight.

This is also the fifth walkout in the last five years.

Democrats said a number of important bills will die on the senate floor if Republicans refuse to work on them.

Ashland Senator Jeff Golden said, “we have to stay the course. Oregonians in all of these communities are waiting and hoping and needing that we get back to the work of wildfire protection.”

Republicans have already said they plan to challenge Measure 113 in court.

It was written to prevent legislators for running for re-election if they have 10 or more unexcused absences.

The Senate also recently voted to fine senators $325 per day, beginning this week, if their absence restricts the Senate from establishing a quorum.

