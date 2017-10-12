Family searching for missing Grants Pass man with dementia

Grants Pass, Ore. — The family of a missing Grants Pass man is renewing their call for help.
Robert Carton has been missing since late last month.
His daughter is in town and looking for answers.
“We just want him home,” Bonnie Estill said.
Bonnie Estill is the daughter of Robert Carton who’s been missing from Grants Pass since September 29th.
“I don’t think he remembers who he is, perhaps, and where his home is,” Estill said.
Just before he never made it home, Carton was diagnosed with dementia and had also suffered a blow to the head.
Ever since, Estill and her family have been doing all they can to find him.
“I have a wonderful son-in-law, Lee, who’s a sheriff in the California area and he and my daughter Bonnie came here and they spent 40 hours going from the Portland area all the way down to Grants Pass,” Estill said.
Now, the family is fairly certain Carton is in the Grants Pass area.
Especially since he’s been seen at the post office, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Safeway and Petco.
“The last few days we’ve had four sightings of people that have seen him – like they’ve been clerks in stores and such – but they didn’t know he was missing,” Estill said.
Estill and her mother have been handing out flyers to get the word out about Carton.
He’s described as an 88-year-old man, standing 5’7″ and weighing 140 pounds with blue eyes.
There’s also a chance he’s driving a 1996 white Dodge Caravan.
“He’s very kind-hearted. He helps the homeless, he talks with people, he’s a cheerful person,” Estill said.
Estill says he’s most likely wearing his World War II veteran hat that he loves to talk about and he also shuffles when he walks.
His family is concerned for his health, but between their faith in God and the help from Grants Pass residents, Estill is hopeful he’ll be home soon.
“We’re really hoping and praying that he knows how to survive and that he’s taking good care of himself,” Estill said.
If you have any information or have seen Carton, you’re asked to call police.