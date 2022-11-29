Family waiting for answers after JaCo jail death

MEDFORD, Ore.– A Central Point family is speaking out about a Jackson County jail death they said could have been prevented.

34 year-old Sabrina Renee Decker had been in the Jackson County jail for six days before she died.

While the sheriff’s office said toxicology tests are pending, her husband is waiting for answers.

Decker died in custody at the Jackson County Jail on November 14th.

Decker’s husband, Brandon Meyer believes she died from Xanax withdrawal and claims the sheriff’s office told him she died of an overdose.

Meyer said, “it crushes me to know how she died, and how they’re trying to push it off as an overdose.”

The sheriff’s office hasn’t said that publicly, only that decker died in the jail and an autopsy was inconclusive.

Now investigators are waiting on toxicology results.

“It crushes me,” he said, “She could still be here right now.”

Meyer thinks it’s unlikely she died from an overdose because she had been in the jail for nearly a week.

He said the symptoms he heard about from Decker’s fellow inmates were more similar to detoxing from Xanax.

“They moved her from a normal cell to a detox cell,” he said, “so she wouldn’t be withdrawing, she wouldn’t have been sick like she was.”

According to the American Addiction Centers, Xanax withdrawal symptoms can last from a few days to weeks.

The AAC said there are multiple drugs used to treat withdrawals.

NBC5 reached out to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office about Decker’s death and treatment options available in the jail.

A spokesperson told NBC5 they aren’t able to comment until the investigation is complete.

Meyer said he’s still waiting for the results of the autopsy and toxicology reports, which should be done in the next two weeks.

But said there’s been very little communication from police since he was told of her death.

He said, “I’m hoping that they give me the answers but I’m not too optimistic.”

Meyer’s mother said Decker was “a beautiful soul that was just so misdirected.”

She said Decker wanted to be a good person and wanted to get clean.