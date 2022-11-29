Cascade Christian football wins 3A state title defeating Kennedy 41-6

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Cascade Christian football team are the 3A state champions.

The Challengers finished off their undefeated season by dominating Kennedy 41-6 on Saturday.

This is the school’s fourth title in 17 years.

Kennedy came into the game undefeated and as the number one seed.

The head coach said stuffing the Trojans on the goal line and scoring quickly after that changed the game for his team.

“They seized the momentum and really that’s what they had going for them,” head coach Jon Gettman said. “I felt good about our practices and preparation. You know I certain felt we could play with them. They’re a very good athletic team and I had no idea what the score would be going after it.”

Cascade Christian dominated opponents this season with their average margin of victory a whopping 43 points.

The Challengers defense allowed no more than 20 points in a game including the playoffs all season.