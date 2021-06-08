Fatal crash north of Kerby

Home
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A man died after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 199 near Kerby.

Oregon State Police said at about 2:30 p.m. on Monday, June 7, a Dodge Caravan driven by 73-year-old Ronald Johnson of Cave Junction was traveling southbound on Highway 199/Redwood Highway when it rear-ended a Nissan Frontier which was stopped to turn left into a private driveway near milepost 25.

Johnson was pronounced dead while still in an ambulance.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

OSP is investigating the crash.

